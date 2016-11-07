Prop 'n Go & iBedside

Prop 'n Go Slim Features
Fits iPad (Air, mini, Pro), MacBook (Pro, Air, one), iPhone, Kindle, Surface, Galaxy Tab, books, tablets, laptops, phones, etc. (🔎)
14 rock-solid, easily adjustable, ergonomic angle positions (🔎)
Comfortable memory foam and breathable fabric contours your lap, chest, pillows, or table
Anti-slip surface helps devices stay put
iBedside Features
Side holes and inner loops keep cables out of sight and right in place. Lightning, USB, MagSafe power cord; all cables fit neatly (🔎)
Magnetic shelf flips down (🔎) and 3 full-size pockets to store stuff (🔎)
Store and charge Watch, iPhone, iPad (Air, mini, Pro), MacBook 13", Kindle, books, etc.
Holds ~7.5 lb of devices on most beds
iBedside Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
3.5x12.75x14 in - 14 oz
8.9x32.4x35.6 cm - 397 g
COMPONENTS
Manmade and natural fabrics, foam core, plastic, silicone, charging cables not included
COLOR OPTIONS
🔎 Black/Grey
🔎 Black/Blue
🔎 Black/Magenta
🔎 Black/Green
🔎 Green Stripe
Installing iBedside (watch ▶︎)
1. Decide where to place iBedside on your bed
2. Slightly lift your bed mattress
3. Tuck the anti-slip mat between the mattress and bed frame
4. Lower the mattress
5. Inspect iBedside for security and gently tug to test stability
6. Feed your charging cables through the side holes and inner loops
🆕 Prop 'n Go Tote 🆕
A multi-angle lap desk & messenger bag
Any device. Any angle. Anywhere.
Features
14 rock-solid and easily adjustable angles (🔎)
XL pillow base rests softly on your body (🔎)
Padded storage compartment fits 15" laptops & tablets (🔎)
Extra pocket holds a phone, battery, bluetooth speaker, wallet, or gadgets up to 7" (🔎)
Stylus holder fits Apple Pencil & Surface Pen (🔎)
Universal stand design fits any device -
iPad (Air, mini, Pro), MacBook (Air, Pro), iPhone, Kindle (Fire, Voyage), Surface (Pro, Book), Galaxy Tab, books, etc. (🔎)
|Product Comparison
|Prop 'n Go Slim 🔎
|Prop 'n Go Tote 🔎
|14 Angle Top
|✓
|✓
|Foam Base
|Memory
|Medium Density
|Device Storage
|-
|✓
|Handle & Shoulder Strap
|-
|✓
|Fabric Colors
|Multiple Options
|Black
|Size & Weight
|10 x 9.5 x 1.5 in, 14 oz
|11 x 16 x 2 in, 24 oz
|Cost (US $)
|$40
|$60