Prop 'n Go & iBedside

iBedside Features

Side holes and inner loops keep cables out of sight and right in place. Lightning, USB, MagSafe power cord; all cables fit neatly (🔎)

Magnetic shelf flips down (🔎) and 3 full-size pockets to store stuff (🔎)

Store and charge  Watch, iPhone, iPad (Air, mini, Pro), MacBook 13", Kindle, books, etc.

Holds ~7.5 lb of devices on most beds

See more photos of iBedside 🔎